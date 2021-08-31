Tens Of Thousands Of Refugees Have Left Afghanistan. Now What?

The deadline for the U.S. to withdraw from Afghanistan has arrived.Since the Taliban seized Kabul on Aug. 15, the U.S. has helped evacuate around 116,000 people.

Thousands of Afghan refugees have already arrived at military bases in Virginia, Texas, and New Jersey. Tens of thousands are expected to follow in the weeks to come.

Several other countries have also stepped up to host refugees either permanently or until they can resettle elsewhere.

The evacuation from Afghanistan has been anything but smooth. U.S. officials estimate thousands are still stuck in the country and trying to get out.

What happens next for the hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees seeking safety?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5