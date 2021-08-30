Second Rent Relief Center Opens In San Jose

San Jose has opened a second center to help tenants and landlords most affected by the COVID pandemic.

Mayor Sam Liccardo says the new location doubles San Jose’s ability to help residents who are facing housing insecurity.

This comes just days after the US Supreme Court voted to end the federal eviction moratorium.

San Jose officials say they received almost 3,000 applications for emergency rental assistance as of Aug. 20.

These applications come from extremely low-income households, many of whom earn less than 30 percent of the area median income. More than 84 percent of applicants are people of color.

The new center is located at 645 Wool Creek Drive in San Jose, and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Wednesdays from 1-8 p.m. The original center, at City Hall, is open weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Residents who are unable to visit these locations in person can also call (408) 975-4444 or email evictionhelp@sanjoseca.gov. Residents are encouraged to call or visit right away if they are in danger of eviction or facing housing insecurity. English, Spanish and Vietnamese translations are available.