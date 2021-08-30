The Supreme Court voted last week to end the federal eviction moratorium put in place as a result of the pandemic and championed by President Joe Biden.

And while progressive Democrats are urging the President to find some way to extend an eviction ban, renters and landlords across the country are worried about what this will mean for them.

Additionally, a Treasury Department report revealed that about 89 percent of rental assistance funding has yet to be distributed. These two factors are leading experts to believe an eviction crisis is on the horizon.

We talk about what this will mean for millions of renters in America.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5