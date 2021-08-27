© 2021 KALW
Harvard Has A New Chief Chaplain And He's An Atheist

Published August 27, 2021 at 2:47 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Harvard has a new chief chaplain. Let's tick through the resume here. Greg Epstein started with the university in 2005, so he knows the organization. He's the author of "Good Without God," so he's published. And he's an atheist. In his new role, Epstein will oversee the activities of all religious communities on campus. But his personal beliefs - or disbelief - don't seem to be an issue. The vote by his fellow chaplains was unanimous. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.