An Apple II Manual Sells At Auction For $787,484

LEILA FADEL, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A manual for an Apple II computer sold at auction for more than three-quarters of a million dollars. Before you start rummaging through your basement, this one was signed and personally inscribed by Steve Jobs in 1980. While the Apple founder rarely personalized autographs, in this one, he wrote, Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world. Julian Brewer was a teenager when Jobs visited his father, an Apple colleague. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.