Curtis Flowers is a Black man from Mississippi who spent 23 years behind bars for a quadruple homicide in 1996. He was tried six times by the same prosecutor.

Curtis’s conviction was overturned in 2019 by the Supreme Court. Last year, the state of Mississippi dropped the charges against him. He was a free man after spending half of his life in prison.

His story is the subject of season two of In the Dark, an investigative podcast hosted by Madeleine Baran.

Curtis and Madeleine join us to discuss living and reporting on this story.

