British Diver Tom Daley Plans To Take Good Care Of His Olympic Gold Medal
British diver Tom Daley won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He plans on taking really good care of it.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TOM DALEY: This morning, I made a little cozy for (laughter) my medal, to stop it getting scratched. So here is.
MCCAMMON: On Instagram, Daley says knitting helps keep him grounded. The cozy has a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other, plus, a little pouch for the medal. How cute is that?
