A Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Is Within Reach. What&#8217;s In It?

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published July 30, 2021 at 9:53 AM PDT
Vehicles drive on a bridge over train tracks near Union Station on July 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
After weeks of infrastructure negotiations on Capitol Hill, it appears there could be a deal. 

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to move forward on a bipartisan $1.2-trillion package — half of which will be new spending on public projects. 

So what’s in it?

From Vox:

The bill includes a lot of measures that will help current and future generations: a major expansion of high-speed internet; spending for roads, bridges, and public transit; and funding for clean drinking water. It would include new measures to combat climate change, including money for electric vehicles and modernizing the power grid.

A second bill is in the works, which would focus on President Biden’s “human infrastructure” agenda.

We talk with experts about the road ahead… literally.

Kathryn Fink