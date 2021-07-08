The News Roundup — Domestic

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control. Studies suggest the approved vaccines protect against it, however, America appears to be reaching its vaccine ceiling, at least among adults. The Biden administration is working to find new strategies to reach the vaccine-hesitant, despite having missed its July 4 goal of 70 percent partial vaccination among adults.

President Biden is also expected to work with the Federal Trade Commission to ban non-compete clauses used by employers to ban employees from working for other companies. According to the administration, half of all private-sector employees are subject to some such agreement.

After testing positive for marijuana during the U.S. trials, Sha’Carri Richardson’s name has been left off the U.S. track and field team roster, ending any chance she had at going to the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

We cover the most important stories from around the country and more on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5