The News Roundup — International

WAMU 88.5
Published July 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM PDT
US President Joe Biden smiles prior to signing three Congressional Review Act bills into law during a ceremony in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden directed airstrikes against Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. The move sends a clear message amid talks with Tehran over the Iran nuclear deal. Biden sent a message to Iranian leaders, saying they “won’t get a nuclear weapon on my watch.”

World Health Organization officials, concerned about the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, have urged even fully-vaccinated people across the globe to continue wearing masks to protect themselves.

Russia has reported the most confirmed cases within its borders in a single day since the pandemic began. Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed for the first time he was indeed vaccinated, receiving his shot in the form of Russia’s own Sputnik V.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

