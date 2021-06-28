Bay Area Headlines: Monday 6/28/21

California Governor's Office And Tenant Advocacy Groups Push For Expansion Of COVID Rental Protections / State Legislators Released A Budget Agreement That Would Add A Year Of School For All Four-Year-Olds, Expand Grants And Middle-Class Scholarships For College Students And Provide Record Funding For Pre-K Through 12 Schools / Some California Lawmakers Are Calling For Accountability After Governor Newsom Overstated Wildfire Prevention Accomplishments / Two Small Fires In Contra Costa County Are Now 100% Contained

Click the play button above to listen to the news.