Bay Area Headlines: Monday 6/28/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance, News Producers, Capital Public Radio
Published June 28, 2021 at 12:22 PM PDT
California Governor's Office And Tenant Advocacy Groups Push For Expansion Of COVID Rental Protections / State Legislators Released A Budget Agreement That Would Add A Year Of School For All Four-Year-Olds, Expand Grants And Middle-Class Scholarships For College Students And Provide Record Funding For Pre-K Through 12 Schools / Some California Lawmakers Are Calling For Accountability After Governor Newsom Overstated Wildfire Prevention Accomplishments / Two Small Fires In Contra Costa County Are Now 100% Contained

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
