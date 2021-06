Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday 6/8/21 AM

Republicans Question Newsom's Lasting COVID Emergency Declaration / San Francisco's Former Transbay Terminal Site To Be Turned Into Community Event Space / Republicans Question Newsom's Lasting COVID Emergency Declaration / Contra Costa County Preparing For A Potentially Difficult Fire Season / Today Is World Ocean Day, And A Ceremony Marking The Death Of A Dozen Whales This Year On Bay Area Shores Will Be Held At San Francisco's Crissy Field / San Francisco's Shoreview Park In The Bayview Has Been Renovated

Click the play button above to listen to the news.