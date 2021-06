This week, the Biden Administration announced a pause on oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order that says the moratorium is because of “multiple legal deficiencies.”

But Alaska Republicans are calling it an overreach.

What’s next for the refuge? And how did this back and forth over it even begin?

