KALW News Story Editor

The KALW News team is looking for an experienced audio story editor to work on daily newscasts, our daily news magazine Crosscurrents , and other projects. You’ll work in a highly collaborative and supportive newsroom, joining our award-winning team producing spots, short and long-form features and innovative podcasts.

As part of its mission, the KALW News department trains many people in the art and craft of journalistic audio storytelling. It makes for a dynamic and energized newsroom. We have a team of experienced core staffers and contributors with whom you’ll collaborate, but you’ll also work with people who are still learning to do this work well.

This is an independent contract position for 40 hours a week. Pay is dependent on experience. Candidates must reside in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Job Requirements:

Experience writing, editing, and voicing spot stories for newscasts

Experience editing feature-length audio story scripts

Experience writing or editing spotlessly clean copy

Competence using Google Drive

Solid interpersonal skills – our newsroom is diverse and fun and sometimes a little crazy

Ability to work onsite at KALW at least two days per week

Job Preferences:

Experience teaching audio journalism and related skills

Live, on-air experience

Experience managing collaborative projects

Experience coordinating and motivating a team

We encourage a diverse pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. We value diversity.

To apply, please send a cover letter (including your reasons for applying for this particular position, a little about your editing approach or philosophy, and what about you or your life experiences might help us diversify our staff or coverage), CV, clips or links, and three references (including at least one reporter you have edited) to KALWapplications@gmail.com. Application deadline is Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11:59 PT.