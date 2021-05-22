Panel Questions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
OK, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news.
Tom, according to a new survey, 6% of Americans think that they are tough enough, smart enough and strong enough to do what?
TOM BODETT: Let's see - I'll - be an astronaut.
SAGAL: No.
BODETT: I need a hint, Peter.
SAGAL: You need a hint. Well, it's tougher than your average fight.
BODETT: Fistfight a bear?
SAGAL: Yes.
(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)
SAGAL: Six percent of Americans surveyed believe that they could beat a grizzly bear in a fair fight.
BODETT: Wow. I think...
SAGAL: The...
BODETT: They should let those people do it. That's - they should.
MAEVE HIGGINS: (Laughter).
SAGAL: The survey site YouGov asked people if a human could beat certain animals in a fight. Six percent of respondents said a human could take on a grizzly and win. It had been 7% of respondents, but then Jerry decided to fight a bear.
NEGIN FARSAD: (Laughter).
SAGAL: Now...
HIGGINS: But isn't it like - I feel like I learned all these things as a kid, you know? You have to pretend to be asleep. You have to climb a tree. But I mix them up...
SAGAL: Right.
HIGGINS: ...When it's different. I - like, when I'm, like, OK, a shark attack - climb a tree. And it's like, what?
(LAUGHTER)
FARSAD: But I think with grizzly bears, aren't you supposed to, like, make yourself really big and, like, sing a Broadway song but really confidently or whatever?
BODETT: Yeah.
SAGAL: Specifically Broadway.
(LAUGHTER)
BODETT: Right.
SAGAL: Is it that bears don't like Broadway and they'll flee? Or is it...
FARSAD: No, it's that they're, like...
SAGAL: ...They love Broadway...
FARSAD: ...They're really...
SAGAL: ...And they'll sing along?
FARSAD: They're intimidated by triple threats mostly is how...
SAGAL: (Laughter).
FARSAD: ...Grizzly bears work.
(LAUGHTER)
BODETT: Oh, no, what bears are looking for is signs of submission. They're looking for signs of weakness and submission. That's why you walk backwards. You...
FARSAD: Oh.
BODETT: ...Step off the trail or you sing show tunes, and they just, like...
(LAUGHTER)
BODETT: Well, there's no threat here, none whatsoever.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FIGHT SONG")
RACHEL PLATTEN: (Singing) This is my fight song, take back my life song.
SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists hit the half-pipe in our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.