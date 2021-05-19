Alameda D.A. Announces She Won’t Run For Re-Election In 2022

Alameda County’s District Attorney has announced that she will not run for re-election in 2022.

Nancy O’Malley was the first woman elected District Attorney of Alameda County. She’s held that position for the last decade. During her tenure she championed anti-trafficking initiatives and expanded victim’s services for women and children.

But she has not taken much action in cases where police kill civilians. During her 12 years as DA, she’s charged one police officer with a criminal offense. In January, she chose not to file charges against a former BART officer who played a role in the fatal shooting of Oscar Grant in 2009. In a statement explaining the decision she said, "Cases must be decided on the facts and the law. So undue influence, favoritism, prejudice, pressure or bias can never be part of the decision making process."

Nancy O’Malley’s current term as Alameda County District Attorney ends in 2023.

