Susan Page On Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, And The Washington Establishment

For decades, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cast a long and influential shadow over Washington and Democratic politics.

Her father was a big-city mayor and her mother his political organizer. However, she did not run for office until she was 46 years old. It was after her five children had mostly flown the nest that she found her calling.

As the first female Speaker of the House, she took on the establishment that she’s now a part of. She had been privately planning her retirement until Donald Trump became president. A new biography by New York Times bestselling author and USA Today’s Susan Page chronicles this titanic clash.

Susan Page joins us to talk about that conflict and the years before that prepared her for what would prove to be the political battle of her life.

