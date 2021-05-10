A Conversation With U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo has been busy during the pandemic.

She recently released her first spoken word album in over a decade entitled “I Pray For My Enemies.” She edited a new anthology called “Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry.” And she’s set to release a new memoir this fall.

Oh, did we mention she’s also been appointed to a rare third term?

We talk with Harjo about her latest work — and what it means to be the first Native poet to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.