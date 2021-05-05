Going Medieval On White Supremacists

The Middle Ages spanned roughly a thousand years – and encompassed all seven continents.

But when most Americans think about Medieval times (not the restaurant), our brains go straight toan all-white version of Medieval Europe that never really existed.

The myth is so pernicious, white supremacists have used it to draw people to their cause for more than a hundred years.

Last month, it was even alluded to in a memo calling on Republicans to form a caucus driven by “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

So, while we still hear a lot about the Vikings, the Celts, and the supposed “Anglo-Saxons,” what were those groups really like? And what does our misunderstanding of the Middle Ages mean for how we view our world today?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.