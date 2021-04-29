In an address to a joint session of Congress last night, President Biden called on his experience in the Senate to advocate for a variety of enhancements to social programs, financed by taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Those proposals include increased spending on education and child care, in addition to previously-announced proposals to fight racial inequity and climate change, according to NPR.

Writing for The New York Times, journalist Peter Baker called Biden’s proposals “a fundamental reorientation of the role of government not seen since the days of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society and Roosevelt’s New Deal.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flanked President Biden as he spoke. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina delivered the Republican response to the president’s speech.

We review President Biden’s first joint address to Congress and talk about what these proposals might accomplish.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.