A Jury Found Derek Chauvin Guilty. What Does The Verdict Mean To You?

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, was found guilty of murder on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter on Tuesday afternoon. It took the jury ten hours to return a verdict.

The judge in the case, Peter Cahill, expects that Chauvin will be sentenced in the next eight weeks. The trial of three other police officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s killing will start in late summer.

It’s a historic verdict, but what does it mean for the future of policing and police accountability in the U.S?

First, we’re talking with a friend of George Floyd, Pastor Patrick Ngwolo about what the guilty verdict means to him. Then, we take your calls with our panel of experts.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.