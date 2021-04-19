Derek Chauvin Was Found Guilty: The Background On The Trial

The country is braced for a verdict in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The in-court portion will finish on Monday and closing arguments will be made later in the day. Jury deliberations will begin after the prosecution’s rebuttal.

Officials around the country are making preparations for the announcement of a verdict. Facebook has ramped up its moderation efforts. It says it will crack down on posts mocking the death of George Floyd. President Joe Biden also says he is preparing for the increase in racial tensions that may flare if the jury returns a verdict favoring Chauvin.

The killing of George Floyd on that day last May – and the nationwide protests and police crackdowns that followed – has pained millions of Americans.

And now, millions have lost faith in a system that too often appears to allow police to commit acts of violence with impunity rather than hold them accountable.

Will this verdict be a turning point?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.