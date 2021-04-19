Richmond Edition: April 19, 2021

Coronavirus Tracker — SF Chronicle

“The average number of new coronavirus cases reported daily in the Bay Area for the week that ended April 11 was 512, an increase of nearly 5% compared to the week ending April 4. That marks the second consecutive week that the case rate has increased, though the numbers are only a fraction of what they were during the winter surge. As of April 13, five of the nine Bay Area counties were reporting an increase in cases this week compared to seven days prior. There were 4,500 cases being reported each day during the first week of 2021. The number of virus-related deaths reported in the Bay Area for the week ending April 11 was 102, up from 78 reported the previous week.”

Walk-in Vaccine Clinics Open in Contra Costa County — Richmond Pulse

As of Friday, the county has administered close to 900,000 doses, nearing the goal it set for itself. Initially, the county said it hoped to give 1 million doses by July 4. That target date has since been moved up to May 31.

Walk-in clinics, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be available at:

April 15-25:



Veterans Memorial Hall: 968 23rd. St, Richmond

Antioch Community Center: 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

April 26 – May 2:



Albert D. Seeno Jr. Pittsburg Youth Development Center: 1001 Stoneman Ave., Pittsburg

John Missionary Baptist Church, North Campus: 29 8th St., Richmond

May 3-6:



Meadow Homes Elementary School: 1371 Detroit Ave., Concord

St. John Missionary Baptist Church South Campus: 662 S. 52nd. St, Richmond

Virtual ‘Genius Founders Showcase’ to feature local teen entrepreneur — The Richmond Standard

“According to The Hidden Genius Project, throughout his time with the program, Bolden has ‘blended his passion for technology, entrepreneurship, and law to create his tech project called Fix Ya Ticket, which aims to help people who receive traffic violations and educate them on ways to fight common infractions.’”

The Hidden Genius Project: RONALD BOLDEN III, RICH1

“Q: What was the most important thing you gained on a personal level (development, relationship, community, etc.) from participating in The Hidden Genius Project?

A: As simple as it may sound, the most important thing I gained from the program was learning how to ask for help when I needed it and understanding how to support others.”

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Richmond.