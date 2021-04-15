West Oakland Edition: April 13, 2021

Oakland City Council restores $10M in funds to police, fire departments amid spike in violence — KTVU

“The $10 million comes from a lawsuit the city won against the Golden State Warriors and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority after the team moved to San Francisco. The council said the money will fully restore Oakland’s Fire Department Services, restore Operation Ceasefire, walking foot patrol officers, expand ShotSpotter, and add community safety ambassadors in areas like Chinatown and the Fruitvale District, among other things.”

West Oakland’s Community Foods Market Seeking Help To Stay Afloat — The E’Ville Eye

“They’ve launched a “Save our Store” campaign asking shoppers to commit to supporting their independent grocery store that is one of the few fresh food options for many of the community’s most vulnerable as well as a local provider of jobs.”

Oakland’s Virtual South & Southeast Asian New Year Celebration (April 12-17) — SF.Funcheap

“Following a successful virtual Lunar New Year Celebration, OACC is excited to continue the festivities for our Oakland Chinatown neighborhood and our broader communities this Spring. Enjoy engaging South and Southeast Asian cultural demonstrations, performances, and children’s story time, all from the comfort of your home!”

Fantastic Negrito: Live Score + “Lost Landscapes of Oakland” — SF Film Fest

“On Thursday, April 15 at 7:30 pm, join us for a unique evening of music and film at the San Francisco International Film Festival. Featuring a live performance by Grammy-winner Fantastic Negrito, this event includes the World Premiere of a newly edited Lost Landscapes of Oakland and the live musical accompaniment of a specially commissioned score. One night only!”

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in West Oakland.