East Palo Alto Edition: April 13, 2021

Which Bay Area counties have opened vaccine eligibility to all adults — San Francisco Chronicle

“Most Bay Area residents who want a COVID vaccine won't have to wait too much longer. Eligibility will open to to everyone 16 and older on April 15, but more than half of California’s local health departments have opened up vaccinations to people 16 or older ahead of the state’s Thursday “open season” target date to do so.

”Facebook to host Menlo Park COVID-19 vaccination clinic — Palo Alto Online

“On Saturday, April 10, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Facebook will host the first such clinic at Building 28 at its headquarters, located at 164 Jefferson Drive in Menlo Park. No appointments are needed and registration opens at 11:30 a.m.”

East Palo Alto youth nonprofit meets fundraising goal to purchase site — Palo Alto Online

“After fundraising for just a few weeks, Youth United for Community Action (YUCA) was able to raise $1.2 million to purchase the nonprofit's site and secure its future in East Palo Alto.

The nonprofit faced a tight deadline — until the end of March — to get together the funds to buy the yellow house at 2135 Clarke Ave., where local youth of color have been immersed in community activism, leadership and social justice for 11 years.”

EPA Can Do

“ADUs are known by many names — including accessory dwelling units, second units, granny flats, and backyard homes located on the same property as your main house. They contain everything someone needs to live in: a kitchen, bathroom, and place to sleep. Do you need to accommodate a growing family, aging loved one, or want to have a rental for additional income? We’re here to help!”

