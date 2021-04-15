Bayview Edition: April 14, 2021

Everyone in SF ages 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — San Francisco Examiner

“San Francisco expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to everyone ages 16 and up, two days earlier than previously planned. City officials said they decided to expand the eligibility earlier after other Bay Area counties opened up the vaccine to those 16 and over, including Alameda and Santa Clara. Last week, San Francisco did allow residents ages 16 and up in eight of The City’s 27 zip codes that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to start getting vaccinated. That included the Mission and the Bayview-Hunters Point.”

COVID-19 vaccine sites — San Francisco Government

“Find out where to get a vaccine if you're eligible. Keep checking for appointments. New locations will be added as they're available. If you need a second dose, contact the location where you got your first dose. Learn more.”

SFMTA to unveil (has unveiled) street safety improvements in the Bayview — San Francisco Examiner

”The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will reveal (has revealed) a reduced number of traffic lanes from four to two along Evans Avenue, Hunters Point Boulevard and Innes Avenue between Jennings and Earl streets, and newly implemented protected bicycle and pedestrian lanes on Evans Avenue and Hunters Point Boulevard.”

SF's newest murals are a love letter to Bayview-Hunters Point — SFGate

“A collection of vibrant and colorful new murals will now greet visitors driving or cycling into the Bayview-Hunter’s Point neighborhood on Evans Avenue and Hunters Point Boulevard. The addition of the concrete barriers upon which the artwork is painted is part of a series of safety enhancements in the area, providing new protected bicycle and pedestrian lanes, and reducing traffic from four lanes to two.”

“Youth Spotlight: Gardening for Good” — San Francisco Children & Nature

“Na’im Pierce, a high school senior, approached the SF Rec & Park Community Gardens Program with a unique proposal last year. He wanted to grow fresh produce for Bayview residents to combat food inequality. They connected Na’im with Adam Rogers Park Community Garden, a garden that needed some renewed interest and energy, and he literally dug right in.”

