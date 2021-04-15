Almanac - Thursday 4/15/21

Today is Thursday, the 15th of April of 2021,

It is the 105th day of the year

260 days remain until the end of the year

66 days until summer begins

The sun will rise at 6:33 am

and sunset will be at 7:47 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:10 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:44 am

The first low tide will be at 7:38 am

The next high tide at 2:33 pm.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 7:22 pm.

The Moon is currently 10.2% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 4 days Monday the 19th of April of 2021 at 11:59 pm

Today is…

American Sign Language Day

1817 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc founded the American School for the Deaf, the first American school for deaf students, in Hartford, Connecticut.

Titanic Remembrance Day

1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic sinks in the North Atlantic at 2:20 a.m., two hours and forty minutes after hitting an iceberg. Only 710 of 2,224 passengers and crew on board survive.

Jackie Robinson Day

1947 – Jackie Robinson debuts for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color line.

McDonald's Day

1955 – McDonald's restaurant dates its founding to the opening of a franchised restaurant by Ray Kroc, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Anime Day

College Student Grief Awareness Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Income Tax Pay Day

International Pizza Cake Day

Microvolunteering Day

National Ask An Atheist Day

National D.A.R.E. Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Griper's Day

National High Five Day

National Laundry Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

National That Sucks Day

Support Teen Literature Day

Take a Wild Guess Day

Today is also…

Day of the Sun in North Korea

Born on this day in 1912 – Kim Il-sung, North Korean general and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 1994)

Father Damien Day in Hawaii

Hillsborough Disaster Memorial in Liverpool, England

One Boston Day (United States)

Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year)

Universal Day of Culture

World Art Day

Also on this day in history…

1755 – Samuel Johnson's A Dictionary of the English Language is published in London.

1865 – President Abraham Lincoln dies after being shot the previous evening by actor John Wilkes Booth. Vice President Andrew Johnson becomes President upon Lincoln's death.

1892 – The General Electric Company is formed.

1922 – U.S. Senator John B. Kendrick of Wyoming introduces a resolution calling for an investigation of a secret land deal, which leads to the discovery of the Teapot Dome scandal.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for use by people with diabetes.

1960 – At Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ella Baker leads a conference that results in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the principal organizations of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

1989 – Upon Hu Yaobang's death, the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 begin in China.

2019 – The cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in France is seriously damaged by a large fire.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor, and architect (d. 1519)

1469 – Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru (d. 1539)

1688 – Johann Friedrich Fasch, German violinist and composer (d. 1758)

1843 – Henry James, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1916)

1858 – Émile Durkheim, French sociologist, psychologist, and philosopher (d. 1917)

1889 – A. Philip Randolph, American activist (d. 1979)

1892 – Corrie ten Boom, Dutch-American clocksmith, Nazi resister, and author (d. 1983)

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician, 7th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1971)

1894 – Bessie Smith, African-American singer and actress (d. 1937)

1904 – Arshile Gorky, Armenian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1948)

1915 – Elizabeth Catlett, African-American sculptor and illustrator (d. 2012)

1916 – Alfred S. Bloomingdale, American businessman (d. 1982)

1917 – Hans Conried, American actor (d. 1982)

1922 – Harold Washington, American lawyer and politician, 51st Mayor of Chicago (d. 1987)

1924 – Neville Marriner, English violinist and conductor (d. 2016)

1933 – Roy Clark, American musician and television personality (d. 2018)

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress and producer (d. 1995)

1937 – Robert W. Gore, American engineer and businessman, co-inventor of Gore-Tex (d. 2020)

1949 – Alla Pugacheva, Russian singer-songwriter and actress

1950 – Amy Wright, American actress

1951 – Heloise, American journalist and author

1955 – Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (d. 1997)

1959 – Emma Thompson, English actress, comedian, author, activist and screenwriter

1966 – Samantha Fox, English singer-songwriter and actress

1982 – Seth Rogen, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Alice Braga, Brazilian actress

1990 – Emma Watson, English actress

