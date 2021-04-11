© 2021
Ledecky Dominates 1,500 Freestyle At California Meet

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Associated Press
Published April 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM PDT
Katie Ledecky swimming at the 2012 Olympic Games in London

She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68.

Ledecky’s time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018.

Ledecky’s 800 split would have won the individual event in Mission Viejo and would have been the world’s fastest this year as well. Her final time in the 1,500 would have been good enough to place third in the men's event, won by Jordan Wilimovsky in 15:10.44.

Ledecky finished second in the 100 free in 54.22 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil won in 53.68.

The women's 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games.

Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.