Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next boycott? Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Oh, women named Georgia because it turns out they're all witches.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Who knew? Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: Oreo's going to boycott Dan, the guy who went on one date with me and then stopped texting me.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Big Peach.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Maeve Higgins and Joel Kim Booster. Thanks to all of you for listening. Hey, listen, everybody. Let's all get outside this week. And we'll hang out. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.