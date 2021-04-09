Lacking Faith: White Evangelicals And The COVID-19 Vaccine

After months of uncertainty and difficulty making appointments, America is reaching the point where the vaccine supply could outstrip the demand. And while vaccine skepticism isn’t necessarily specific to one demographic, there is a group that’s been vocally hesitant to get the shot – white evangelicals.

Roughly 45 percent of them say they’re not interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, which could be a hurdle in achieving herd immunity since a quarter of Americans identify as evangelical.

Some religious leaders are pushing their worshippers to get their vaccine despite the theologically-motivated conspiracies about the shots that are spreading through their congregations.

Why do some believers have such a lack of faith in a vaccine? And what will it take to convince them to get the shot?

