Bayview Edition: April 7, 2021

Enjoy free drop-in fitness classes, giveaways, live music, small business specials — all while taking in nature and new art all along the waterfront. Feast your eyes on 71 large-scale murals from local artists. For the full experience, plan for a walk or bike ride along the new Bayview Quick Build pedestrian and bike path along Innes and Hunters Point Blvd.

Destinations

• New Murals on Hunters Point Blvd

• The Box Shop

• Heron’s Head Park & Eco Center | India Basin Shoreline Park / San Francisco Recreation and Park Department

• NOW Hunters Point

• Shipyard K9 Supplies

• Cafe Alma

• Speakeasy Ales & Lagers / Al Pastor Papi

• Bay Natives Nursery

100% College Prep Institute

100% College Prep, provides academic resources for middle and high school students from San Francisco's underserved communities, with a particular emphasis on youth residing in the Bayview/Hunters Point. Each year, we inspire hundreds of young people, who might not otherwise consider college, to set and achieve high academic goals and go on to earn postsecondary degrees. Read more about the organization and their executive director Diane Gray in El Tecolote.

San Francisco Mayor’s Bridge To Excellence Scholarship Program

This scholarship program will provide awards to graduating high school seniors from low-income backgrounds to overcome financial barriers in attending college. If chosen, each student will receive an award of up to $2,500. Click here for the online application.

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources.