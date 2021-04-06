© 2021
West Oakland Edition: April 6, 2021

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Kevin Vance
Published April 6, 2021 at 3:39 PM PDT
West Oakland Edition

Kamala Harris: Oakland Coliseum vaccination site will stay open — SF Chronicle

“However, there was no immediate clarity on how it would run, given that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has said it will stop providing vaccine doses after this week. FEMA, which is running the operation with California’s Office of Emergency Services, has offered its support to keep the site open and is in discussions with the state about how to proceed, according to a letter that the federal agency’s acting administrator sent to the state last week.”

COVID-19 Vaccinations — Oakland Arena

“The COVID-19 vaccination supply is limited right now. The Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum Vaccination Site is currently servicing the groups who are at highest risk.

Visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to check your eligibility and make an appointment.”

Vaccination Guidance and Resources — Alameda County

CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINATION

  • Persons ages 50+ (please complete our notification form to hear when appointments are available)
  • Essential workers in healthcare, food/agriculture, education/childcare, and emergency services
  • Persons who are deemed to be at the very highest risk due to complex health conditions
  • Persons who work, reside, or recently resided in a high-risk congregate living setting such as a correctional facility, homeless shelter, or behavioral health facility
  • Persons currently experiencing homelessness (sheltered or unsheltered)
  • Public transportation personnel, including airport and commercial airline workers (excludes private planes)

West Oakland Group That Carries On The Legacy Of The Black Panthers Free Breakfast Gets New Grant — KALW

“The People’s Kitchen Collective has been carrying on the legacy of the Black Panther Party's Free Breakfast Program by providing "free, hot, nutritious and delicious" breakfast at Oakland events at least once a year for the past decade.

The group was just awarded a $100,000 grant from Oakland’s Kenneth Rainin Foundation for the impact their work has had in their community.”

West Oakland House Mural Brings The Women of The Black Panther Party To The Forefront — KALW

“There’s a way in which you have your name said by someone other than yourself ... it in some way confirms your existence. It tells someone that you’re here,” says Jil Vest, the owner of the house.

Walking In The Footsteps Of The Black Panther Party — KALW

“Now imagine Bobby bringing a copy of the party's program, down the stairs, and out to this pole. Fresh ink, damp on the sheet. Imagining him nailing it to this post in full view of the intersection of where those kids got killed."

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in West Oakland.

West Oakland Editionwest oaklandOakland
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991.
