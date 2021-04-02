Fairfield Edition: April 1, 2021

Fairfield City Manager Stefan Chatwin presents State of the City 2020:

Next month, Fairfield’s City Manager is virtually hitting the road to speak with community groups about how things went this past year. We sat down with Bill Way, the Communications Manager for the City of Fairfield to learn more about this traveling State of the City address.

"Starting May 1st through August, the City Manager is willing to come and meet with your group or organization and give a State of the City address. It's similar to the State of the Nation or the State of the State," Way said. "But what he's doing is he's explaining all the accomplishments of 2020, and also reaching ahead," he added.

These talks will begin with a short video highlighting what the City government did over the last year then open for an audience Q & A. The goal is to connect residents of Fairfield with their local leaders. The City Manager's Office says meeting community groups where they are at helps make that possible.

"We want to make sure that all of our residents have the resources, they need the infrastructure, they need the housing they need," Way said. "This is more proactive in getting feedback from the audience. People want to know what's going on with their city. They want to know if new projects are coming. If there's going to be more business, more restaurants, how's the water doing? It's a great opportunity to meet and greet our city manager because he's a direct representative of the city," Way continued.

To invite the Fairfield City Manager to come speak to your group, call (707) 428-7400 or e-mail the city manager's office at cmo@fairfield.ca.gov

Thanks to KALW Audio Academy Fellow Annelise Finney for helping produce our conversation with Bill Way.

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Fairfield.