Memorable Musical March Birthdays: Stephen Sondheim & Jake Heggie - Peter Robinson Revisits ‘Howards End’

This week on Open Air, KALW’s weekly radio magazine for the performing arts in Times of Corona, we invited composer and Open Air’s Favorite Returning Guest, Jake Heggie to join host David Latulippe on the air to celebrate a few Memorable Musical March birthdays. Among them: composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim (Mar 22), and Heggie himself (Mar 31). Plus, Peter Robinson on the new PBS version of E.M. Forster’s Howards End, a British-American television drama based on the 1910 novel of the same name, currently on PBS; and he reads two short listener poems on ‘What they discovered from staying at home in 2020’.

