Almanac - Thursday 4/1/21

Today is Thursday, the 1st of April of 2021,

It is the 91st day of the year

274 days remain until the end of the year.

It is the first day of the second quarter of the year, and the midway point of the first half of the year.

80 days until summer begins

The sun rises at 6:53 am

and sunset will be at 7:34 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:13 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:38 am

and the next high tide at 3:16 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:28 am

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:15 pm.

The Moon is 81.1% visible

a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 4th of April of 2021 at 3:02 am

Today is…

April Fools' Day

Assyrian New Year

Boomer Bonus Day

Fossil Fools Day

International Edible Book Festival

International Fun at Work Day

International Tatting Day

Lupus Alert Day

Maundy Thursday

National Atheist's Day

National Burrito Day

National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day

National Love for our Children Day

National One Cent Day

National Sourdough Bread Day

National Trombone Players Day

Poetry and the Creative Mind Day

Reading is Funny Day

Sorry Charlie Day

St. Stupid Day

US Air Force Academy Day

Earliest day on which Sizdah Be-dar can fall, while April 2 is the latest; celebrated on the 13th day after vernal equinox. in Iran

Iranian Islamic Republic Day (Iran) falls on this day if the Vernal Equinox falls on March 21.

Veneralia was held on April 1 during Ancient Rome, however this date does not lock into the modern Gregorian calendar.

Odisha Day in Odisha, India

Arbor Day in Tanzania

Civil Service Day in Thailand

Cyprus National Day in Cyprus

On this day in history…

33 – According to one historian's account, Jesus Christ's Last Supper is held.

1948 – Faroe Islands gain autonomy from Denmark.

1949 – The Government of Canada repeals Japanese-Canadian internment after seven years.

1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law, requiring the Surgeon General's warnings on tobacco products and banning cigarette advertising on television and radio in the United States, effective 1 January 1971.

1973 – Project Tiger, a tiger conservation project, is launched in the Jim Corbett National Park, India.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.

2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (d. 1898)

1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1943)

1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1930)

1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (d. 1949)

1922 – William Manchester, American historian and author (d. 2004) 1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (d. 2011)

1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-born novelist, poet, and playwright

1929 – Jane Powell, American actress, singer, and dancer

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, Scottish-Irish American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 2016)

1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host

1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress

1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic

1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic

1948 – Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican singer and musician

1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2011)

1950 – Samuel Alito, American lawyer and jurist

1952 – Annette O'Toole, American actress

1955 – Don Hasselbeck, American football player and sportscaster

1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer

1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author

1982 – Taran Killam, American actor, voice artist, comedian, and writer

