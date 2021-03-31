San Francisco Announces Expanded Efforts To Vaccinate Chinatown Seniors

The two day-event is set for the next two Fridays, April 2 and 9, at the Ping Yuen housing complex. It aims to reach Chinatown seniors and is part of a larger effort to increase vaccination rates for communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Citywide 80 percent of people 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But in Chinatown that rate is considerably lower, with just 65 percent of Chinatown seniors having received at least their first dose.

In announcing the mobile vaccination plan, Mayor London Breed said the city needs to meet people where they are at.

The city's mobile vaccination program started in February and has since vaccinated as many as 3,000 San Franciscans, delivering access to residents in some of the most historically disadvantaged neighborhoods like Bayview, Excelsior, Tenderloin, Mission, Chinatown and Western Addition.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health, along with the city's COVID Command Center, have planned 30 mobile vaccination events over the next weeks. Tomorrow, the Lighthouse for the Blind will administer 200 doses to people with disabilities. And on the next two Saturdays, vaccinations will take place on Treasure Island at Ship Shape Community Center.

People with disabilities interested in making an appointment can call the city's call center at (628) 652-2700. Other eligible residents can sign-up for a vaccination appointment at www.sf.gov/getvaccinated.

This article was produced by Bay City News Service.