Hockey Game In Canada Attempts Record, Lasts 252 Hours

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A hockey game in Alberta, Canada, lasted 252 hours. Players skated all day and night, taking turns to attempt a Guinness World Record for longest hockey game. An organizer told the CBC it was the coldest game they'd seen - skate blades snapped, pucks shattered. The endurance was inspiring, but the game was not so dramatic because the winning team prevailed by 121 goals.