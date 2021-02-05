© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 450,000 But Infections Slow — Where Does The U.S. Stand?

Published February 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM PST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

We begin this hour with an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers, both the ones that look encouraging and the ones that still look, frankly, pretty awful. In the awful column, the U.S. is barreling towards half a million deaths from COVID-19. We will hit that milestone later this month. But a glimmer of good news - infections have slowed these last couple of weeks.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

That's right. A month ago, the U.S. saw more than 300,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day. Yesterday, that number was down to about 123,000. And declines are happening in all but a few states.

KELLY: But the still-huge number of new cases is worrisome. Here's how Dr. Anthony Fauci put it on NPR's Fresh Air.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ANTHONY FAUCI: That means the virus has almost an open playing field. To replicate means you give it an opportunity to mutate.

KELLY: So masks and social distancing must continue, Fauci says. And we need to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

all things considered