Oklahoma State Lawmaker Introduces Bigfoot Hunting Season Bill

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. An Oklahoma state lawmaker has introduced a bill to establish a Bigfoot hunting season. The bill would require hunting licenses and comes with a $25,000 reward for capture. The legislation is meant to increase tourism near the Ouachita Mountains. According to the Bigfoot Research Organization, there have been 106 Bigfoot sightings in Oklahoma. So, Bigfoot, if you're listening, time to get out of town. It's MORNING EDITION.