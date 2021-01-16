Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will they explain Samantha's absence on the show? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: What happened is that Samantha started wearing cargo pants, and it created an insurmountable division in their friendship.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: All those little desks finally caught up with her, but she died a happy woman.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: She'd successfully sexed everyone in the city and moved to Utica to start the process over again.

ROBERTS: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Negin Farsad, Roxanne Roberts and Luke Burbank. Thanks, all of you, for listening. Hey, it's getting better, don't you think? I can feel it.

I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

This is NPR.