Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the new name of that Washington football team? Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: The Winning Team (ph) so even when they lose, they're still the winning team.

SAGAL: Hey, that's a good idea.

HIGGINS: Yeah.

SAGAL: Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: They're going to turn their team into an a cappella group and call themselves the Washing-tunes (ph).

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The Washington, D.C., Unindictable Co-conspirators (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maeve Higgins, Maz Jobrani and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for making it through another week and celebrating that achievement with us.

I'm Peter Sagal. Stay safe. Get outside if you can, and we'll see you next week.

