Police In Spain Stop Person In A Full Tyrannosaurus Rex Costume

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Police in Spain stopped someone on the street this week dressed in a full Tyrannosaurus rex costume. Video later emerged of the dinosaur scurrying up the street after tossing out garbage, prompting some to wonder whether the T. rex was simply taking understandable precautions against the coronavirus. Police in Murcia in southern Spain reminded citizens with new measures to stop the virus, they can leave their homes to walk their pets, but dinosaurs don't count. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.