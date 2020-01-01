Racoon Living In NYC Subway Station Evades Capture

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you give a mouse a cookie, he may come back for milk. But if you give a raccoon plantains, chicken and a bagel, he will eat them and run. Cops and transit workers in Brooklyn have been trying to lure Chepe the raccoon since November, and they can't. One officer asked the New York Post, what do you want me to do - grab it with my bare hands? He told the Post the police academy doesn't train cops in raccoon capture. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.