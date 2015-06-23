Obsessed Fan To Remove Miley Cyrus Tattoos

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Miley Cyrus's new single is called "Nightmare," a word she might apply to the tattoos on one of her British fans. Carl McCoid has 29 tribute tattoos, including Miley's name on his collarbone, her portrait on both arms and her lyrics all over. The middle-aged McCoid tells the Daily Mirror he's getting some of the tattoos removed, now that Miley has hit him with a wrecking ball. She called the tattoos really ugly. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.