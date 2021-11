NPR's Scott Simon talks to Joe Nocera, executive editor of Fortune magazine, about a recent court case against McDonald's, in which the plaintiff sued the fast food franchise for causing his obesity. The case was thrown out of court, but Nocera says this may not be the last lawsuit against a fast food restaurant, particularly if plaintiffs focus not on the addictive qualities of fast food, but on misleading advertising of the companies that sell it.

