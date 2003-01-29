Hamburg Trial

NPR's Emily Harris reports from Hamburg on today's proceedings in the trial of Mounir al-Montassadeq, who is charged in connection with the Sept. 11 plots. The families of American victims are co-plaintiffs in the case, and the court today heard their testimony. Prosecutors say the defendant played a key role in the Hamburg cell of al Qaeda -- run by 9/11 hijacker Mohammed Atta. Defense attorneys say their client cannot get a fair trial, because the U.S. and German governments are withholding key information.

