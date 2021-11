Host Scott Simon talks with A.J. Jacobs, a senior editor at Esquire magazine. Mr. Jacobs is attempting to read the entire Encyclopaedia Britannica. He plans to try out for Jeopardy and to challenge a Nobel laureate to a game of Trivial Pursuit. If he makes it to Z, Mr. Jacobs plans to write a book about his encyclopedic adventures.

Copyright 2002 NPR