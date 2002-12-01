© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Film critic and historian David Thomson

Fresh Air
Published December 1, 2002 at 9:00 PM PST

Film critic and historian David Thomson's latest book is The New Biographical Dictionary of Film. It is an updated version of his Biographical Dictionary of Film, which was first published in 1975. Some of the entries have been revised and new entries have been added. Thomson has taught film studies at Dartmouth College and has served on the selection committee for the New York Film Festival. He is a regular contributor to The New York Times, Film Comment, Movieline, The New Republic and The Independent (London).

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air