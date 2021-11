Tabitha Pollock was convicted of first-degree murder for failing to anticipate the killing of her 3-year-old child at the hands of her boyfriend. Last month, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the verdict against her, but the government is asking the court to reconsider. Jacki Lyden talks with Lawrence Marhsall, legal director and founder of the Center for Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University School of Law in Evanston, Il.

