NPR's David Welna reports on the battle to succeed Dick Gephardt as the leading of the Democrats in the House. Two candidates have emerged: Nancy Pelosi, a San Francisco liberal and the current Democratic whip, and Martin Frost, a centrist Texas Democrat who is making ideology his campaign theme. Frost says it would be a mistake for the Democrats to turn to the left in the wake of their disappointing showing in this year's midterm elections.

